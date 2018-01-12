Detectives offer $13K reward for serial armed robber plaguing Broward

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is enlisting the help of the public in the search of a serial robber that has hit at least a dozen stores in Broward County.

The robberies span as far back as September, with the most recent robbery having taken place on Jan. 4, at a Cooper City Chevron, located off University Drive and Hiatus Road.

Surveillance video shows the subject approaching the cashier, pulling a gun and demanding money. The cashier complied and began handing over the cash.

Another incident took place on the same day at a Cooper City Marathon, where the subject was a bit more aggressive and actually climbed over the counter and pulled out the cash himself.

As detectives continue the search for the subject, the reward has been raised to $13,000.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

