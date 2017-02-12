Detectives investigate dead body found in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY (WSVN) — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in a wooded area in Big Pine Key.

Police said the body was found by a homeless man and his brother, past the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Chambers Street. The two reported finding it just after 7 p.m., Saturday.

The Medical Examiner has taken possession of the body and will be investigating, along with detectives from the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit.

If you have any information on this discovery, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

