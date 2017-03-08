Detectives: 2 guns stolen in Miami home burglary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two firearms were among the thousands of dollars worth of items stolen from a Miami home.

According to Miami-Dade Detectives, a burglary took place, Feb. 24, at 4380 S.W. 13 Terrace, where two suspected burglars arrived in a Ford F-150 truck. The driver stayed in the vehicle, police said, while the passenger entered the home through the rear glass door.

Once the burglar was inside, detectives said, two firearms were stolen along with various items worth $4,700.

The burglary was captured by surveillance cameras, which police hope will help catch both burglars.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

