Design project closes express lanes on I-95 this weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - Road closures are in place along Interstate 95 this weekend due to construction.

The northbound express lanes will be closed from State Road 112 to the Golden Glades Interchange from 9 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be working to remove a concrete barrier between streets and will also replace the concrete pavement.

The work is part of the I-95 Design/ Build Project.

