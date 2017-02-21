Deputy-involved crash in Davie causes traffic backups

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office cruiser and another car has shut down all westbound lanes of State Road 84.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the accident, near Davie Road, as rescue crews responded and officers diverted traffic.

According to BSO deputies, a black sports car struck the marked deputy’s cruiser at around 2 p.m.

Officials said someone drove the deputy to to University Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, the driver of the black car was not transported, but it remains unclear whether or not he sustained injuries and refused transport. Skyforce HD captured the motorist retrieving belongings from the mangled vehicle.

Authorities have shut down all westbound lanes of State Road 84, causing traffic delays westbound on Interstate 595. Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It remains unclear who was at fault in the crash.

