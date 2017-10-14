Deputy buys clothes, school supplies for struggling Tampa family

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A deputy from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office provided a helping hand to a family in need.

Deputy Donnie Rizer bought new uniforms and school supplies for two children after seeing them without clean clothes during a traffic stop near Tampa.

Their mother explained that the family was struggling financially due to a recent surgery that was keeping her from work and causing the bills to pile up.

“I did not know that they were capable of doing such great things for the community, I really didn’t,” said the mother. “You hear such awful horror stories and things that are going on, but it’s not like that at all.”

“i just felt an overwhelming urge to try to help this young man because he reminds me of somebody I know personally,” said Rizer.

On top of the gifts, Rizer also showed the kids how to handle his motorcycle.

