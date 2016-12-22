Deputy accused of accessing database and selling information

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy is accused of using his position to obtain personal identifications and selling the information.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday in a news release that 42-year-old Frantz Felisma faces charges of aggravated identity theft and access of a protected computer in furtherance of fraud.

Prosecutors say in the past year and a half he used his department-issued computer to tap into a law enforcement database and obtained personal information on an unnamed number of people.

The indictment alleges that he sold the information to a co-conspirator who used the information of 15 victims to open bank and credit card accounts and steal tens of thousands of dollars.

Online court records showed no attorney representing Felisma and no plea entered.

