NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials have arrested a man after, they said, he tried to break into a car with deputies inside.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to describe the situation. Officials said surveillance video shows Stephen Titland, 49, attempting to break into seven cars of the Trinity Oaks neighborhood. However, all of the cars were locked and Titland walked away empty-handed.

However, the next day, investigators said, Titland tried to break into another car. However, this time, it was an unmarked Pasco County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Inside the car were several Strategic Targeted Area Response Team members. Deputies arrested Titland at the scene.

According to Fox News, Titland was already on felony probation for a burglary and criminal mischief conviction.

Titland has been charged for the seven burglaries.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.