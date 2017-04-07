Deputies arrest suspected bank robbers on I-95 in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to arrest two bank robbery suspects who were driving along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach, Friday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects robbed a T.D. Bank, located at 1011 South Federal Hwy., at around 3:30 p.m, and then fled the scene in a white van.

BSO deputies were able to take the two suspects into custody on I-95, near Sample Road, after conducting a felony stop of a van that was fleeing.

