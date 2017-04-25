Deputies arrest 2 after Keys drug bust

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested two men, Monday, after noticing the men acting suspiciously.

Officials said 29-year-old Jacob Ortiz and 23-year-old Matthew Myers are now behind bars after deputies reportedly noticed their 2013 Volkswagon Jetta pulling into the loading dock of a CVS in Big Pine Key.

Their Jetta was then searched by deputies who found marijuana, LSD, cocaine and heroin inside.

Myers was also charged with giving a false name to police.

