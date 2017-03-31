Delta refines checked baggage policy following FLL shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An airline is changing its gun and checked baggage policies months after a deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz met with local, state and federal officials, Friday, to discuss the mass shooting at FLL.

“We evaluate what went well. We’re in process of what needed improvement,” Wasserman Schultz said.

According to a police report, on Jan. 6, Esteban Santiago got off of a Delta flight before he grabbed a gun from his checked luggage and opened fire inside of the baggage claim at FLL, killing five people and injuring six others.

Now officials are taking a second look at the incident to see what changes can be made to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.

“Our airport is safe. We want everybody to understand that Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is a safe airport, but as a result of this incident, we’re gonna be taking a look at everything,” said Mark Gale, director at FLL.

The shooting happened inside Terminal 2, which is the Delta Airlines terminal, and now the airline is changing its policy when it comes to guns and checked bags.

“Delta willingly made some changes,” said Barbara Schukraft, of the Transportation Security Administration. “I’m not aware of any other airline that has made changes.”

With the changes, all checked bags with weapons inside will go through extra security. Bags with guns will also have a special tag and a zip tie on it. It will not be placed on the carousel, in the baggage claim area. Instead, they will go to the baggage service office, and the owner will have to show identification.

Delta Airlines released a statement that read in part, “Delta is committed to the safety of our customers and employees. Every day we look for ways to refine processes and procedures with the goal to improve safety and the overall travel experience.”

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has since hired an independent firm to look into the Jan. 6 shooting and will make recommendations on any changes in policy.

