DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A 1-year-old boy died after, police said, he spent hours in a hot car in Delray Beach, leaving his family devastated.

According to Delray Beach Police, the child was playing with friends when he somehow ended up inside the sweltering vehicle, Saturday.

Family members said they thought he was playing outside when they made the horrific discovery. They found him unconscious in the back seat of their car, and it was too late for first responders to save him.

“Right now Delray Beach Police detectives are investigating to try to determine exactly what happened that led to this child being left in this vehicle,” said Delray Beach Police spokesperson Dani Moschella.

The tragedy has left loved ones heartbroken and confused. “It’s very, very sad,” said one neighbor. “He doesn’t have any time to live this life.”

Investigators said the car’s doors were unlocked. “Always lock your vehicles if they’re in the driveway,” said Moschella. “If they’re sitting in the driveway, hide the keys.”

Area residents were also saddened to hear about the toddler’s death. “He was a very happy child.” said the neighbor.

Investigators identified the child as Kayden Saveur. He was a month shy of his second birthday.

The neighbor who spoke with 7News said, as a parent, she can relate to what the family is going through. “No graduation, nothing. It’s just very sad, because I have kids, too,” she said. “It’s very, very sad.”

Police are investigating how the boy got into the car.

