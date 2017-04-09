Delray Beach Police SWAT sniper killed in off-duty crash

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Delray Beach police say one of their officers was killed in an off-duty car crash while vacationing in the Florida Keys.

Officers Christine Braswell and Bernendea Marc were riding a motor scooter in Key West around 3 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle made a left turn in front of them. According to an email from the Delray Beach Police Chief, 41-year-old Braswell died at the hospital surrounded by her parents, fellow officers and “many heartbroken friends”. Twenty-five year-old Marc was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Braswell was a sniper for the S.W.A.T. Team, a trainer for new officers, a police academy instructor and a mentor for the Delray Beach Police Explorers.

