Defense presents side for man accused of trying to kill estranged wife

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The defense for a retired U.S. Air Force Major charged with shooting his estranged wife and father-in-law back in 2012 presented its case in the ongoing trial.

Thomas Maffei’s defense attorneys claim post-traumatic stress disorder and prescription intoxication caused him to shoot.

Maffei’s trial began, Monday, in Broward Circuit Court. He has been charged with attempted murder among other charges.

According to police, back in 2012, he tried to kill his then-wife Katherine Ranta.

Ranta took the stand, Tuesday. She told the jury that on that day, Maffei came to her Coral Springs apartment and fired three shots through her apartment door as she and her father leaned against it, trying to keep him out.

Related: Trial continues for retired Air Force major who shot estranged wife, father-in-law

Inside of the courtroom, about 10 minutes of the chilling 911 phone call she made that day was played out for jurors.

In the 911 call, you can hear her screaming and pleading for her life after she was shot twice. In the background, you can hear Maffei yelling at his then-wife.

However, his defense attorney claims he acted with diminished responsibility because he was so drugged up on prescription pills, such as oxycontin and clonazepam, a tranquilizer, just before committing the offenses. Their defense is that prescription intoxication ultimately made him do it.

“[He reported being] Extremely anxious, having panic attacks, having severe insomnia, having agitation, extreme depressed mood,” said his defense attorney on the stand. “He expressed over the context of that he was in the midst of a divorce, in conflict with his wife and didn’t know where his child is…”

It is unclear whether Maffei will take the stand, Wednesday. According to his defense attorney, they will decide that after the lunch break.

If convicted, Maffei faces 25 years to life behind bars.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.