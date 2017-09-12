Deerfield townhouse catches fire, no injuries

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a fire that sparked at a townhouse in Deerfield Beach, Tuesday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along the 600 block of Northwest 47th Street.

According to officials, a couple who lives in the townhouse had something on the stove when the power went out. They later went for a swim, and when they returned, their house was on fire.

Officials said the power happened to be restored while they were away, causing the fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames. A nearby unit sustained minor water damage.

No injuries were reported.

