DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters returned to a Deerfield Beach warehouse to put out another fire.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene as officials tried to put out the fire as the roof collapsed, along West Sample Road, near Southwest 10th Street.

The warehouse has been vacant since fire caused significant damage there on July 3.

