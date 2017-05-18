Deerfield Beach swim instructor accused of molesting girls found guilty

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A jury has found a South Florida swim instructor accused of sexually assaulting three young girls in 2015 guilty of all charges, Thursday night.

The verdict brought 29-year-old Francisco De Aragon’s four-trial to an end.

De Aragon faced five counts of child molestation after he was accused of inappropriately touching three girls at the Deerfield Beach Aquatic Center while he was giving them swim lessons in 2015. The girls were only 6 years old at the time.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered closing arguments at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

While on the stand, De Aragon denied the charges against him.

“I would never, ever, in a million years, molest a child,” De Aragon added.

When a prosecutor asked him why he was facing child molestation charges, De Aragon said, “I have no idea. This, to me, I can’t explain it.”

De Aragon could face life in prison. A sentencing date has not been announced.

