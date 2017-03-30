Deerfield Beach Mobil gas station robbed

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A robbery at a Mobil gas station in Deerfield Beach was caught on surveillance video.

Cameras were rolling as an armed man entered the Mobil gas station convenience store through the back of the business before telling the clerk to put the cash drawer in his backpack.

The clerk attempted to take the gun away from the subject but failed to do so.

The robber got away with the drawer full of cash and fled the scene.

It happened on Feb. 24, near West Sample Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

