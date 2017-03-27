Deerfield Beach High School evacuated after bomb threat

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach high school was evacuated, Monday morning, after reports of a bomb threat.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Officer, deputies responded to a phoned-in bomb threat at Deerfield Beach High School just before 9:30 a.m.

Students have reportedly been evacuated to the football fields.

