DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida families were left without a place to call home after, officials said, a fire broke out at an apartment unit in Deerfield Beach, Tuesday night.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, they received a call about the blaze just after 8 p.m. Crews responded to the scene at the Waters Edge complex along the 600 block of Cypress Lake Boulevard, near Green Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke conditions at the second-story unit. They quickly extinguished the flames.

However, the apartment sustained moderate smoke damage, and the kitchen sustained fire damage.

A resident told investigators that a frying pan containing cooking oil had been left unattended, likely igniting.

No one was hurt.

Officials said the family that resides in the unit and the ones living one floor below them have been displaced. They will be staying with friends or relatives for the night.

