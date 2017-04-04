Deerfield Beach elementary student’s cellphone explodes, school evacuates

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student’s cellphone reportedly exploded and caught fire, Tuesday morning, at a Deerfield Beach elementary school.

According to Broward School Board officials, the 10-year-old student’s cellphone began to spew smoke after it exploded, just before 11 a.m., at Deerfield Park Elementary School.

“Right around 10:20 a.m., we got the call of a cellphone battery on fire,” said BSO Fire Rescue spokesperson Mike Jachles. “When firefighters got there, the 10-year-old boy had a minor burn on his leg. He didn’t require hospitalization.”

Jachles added that the boy told fire rescue crews that his phone was beeping and making noise. The boy took the battery out and dropped it on the floor.

Shortly after picking the battery up from the ground, the boy noticed a hole in the battery, said Jachles. “It’s possible that the battery was damaged when he dropped the battery,” said the BSO Fire Rescue spokesperson.

The school was evacuated for about 15 minutes by officials until Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue issued an all clear, at around 11:08 a.m.

Officials added that nobody suffered injuries as a result of the explosion.

Fire Rescue officials said to be safe, it is important to follow manufacturer’s recommendations and only buy batteries from the official manufacturer.

Officials are following-up with the incident to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.