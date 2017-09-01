Deerfield Beach burglary victim arrested after deputies find marijuana

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Deerfield Beach homeowner is behind bars after cops found more than $17,000 pounds of marijuana while responding to a burglary at his house.

Anthony Black went before a judge, Friday, just one day after his home alarm alerted the Broward Sheriff’s Office to check out a disturbance.

“Road patrol received a call that there was an alarm activation at a residence,” said BSO Detective Michael Weiner.

Someone had broken into Black’s home. According to the police report, Black, 32, arrived to find a burglar jump his fence.

“When road patrol deputies got there, they went to the back of the house after the resident, owner, secured a couple dogs, realized that the back window to one of the doors was smashed in,” said Weiner.

Black secured his pit bulls while deputies entered his home, but the burglary soon took a back seat to the officers’ latest discovery.

BSO Detective Reginald Cleophat said it was the smell of marijuana that caught his attention first.

“As soon as you walked in, it just hit you in the face, to be honest with you. It was all over the place,” said Cleophat. “He knew he was caught red-handed. He knew that he messed up, to be honest with you.”

Bags and bags of weed were found all over the house, along with a gun and thousands of dollars.

“In the end, it was over 17,000 grams, which equals to about 38 pounds of cannabis. Street worth is about between $100,000 and $101,000 on the streets,” said Cleophat.

Black was arrested and taken to jail. “I’m not a bad guy,” Black said to the judge.

“He was so focused on the fact that he was a victim of a crime, which was the burglary,” said Cleophat. “It completely escaped his mind that there were narcotics inside of the residence.”

Black is being held at the Broward County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.