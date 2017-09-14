Decomposed body found under pile of seaweed in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A decomposed body has been found in Coconut Grove under a pile of seaweed.

According to City of Miami Police, the body of an adult white male was found after it possibly washed ashore across Bayshore Drive during Hurricane Irma.

The storm pushed some seaweed and debris up into an opening between an apartment building and a pool. Landscapers were working to remove some of the debris and seaweed from the area when they discovered the body.

It remains unknown if this person lost his life as a direct result of the storm, although officials say the decomposition of the body seems to coincide with the timing of the storm.

Police have closed off the area, including the entrance to the apartment building, as they investigate further. They have not yet removed the body from the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.