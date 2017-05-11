Decomposed body found in Miami apartment complex

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are investigating after they discovered a decomposed body in a Miami apartment complex.

The body was found inside a unit at 1740 N.W. North River Drive, Thursday afternoon.

Police were not able to determine the gender of the body or whether any foul play occurred.

Police are currently waiting to obtain a search warrant to better assess the situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.