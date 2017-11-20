Decomposed body found by construction worker along Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A decomposed body was found by a construction worker, Monday morning, in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, the worker called at around 9 a.m. and notified officials of the discovery. Officers responded and found a male’s body that was in an advanced stage of decomposition along the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Investigators and detectives remain on the scene near the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

The body has yet to be identified.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.