Decapitated human body found in Hialeah trash dump

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a headless body was discovered at a Hialeah garbage dump.

Police responded to the scene at Waste Connections, located at 4250 NW 37th Court, Monday afternoon.

According to police, an employee found the decapitated body at around 11:30 a.m.

Police have only confirmed that the remains are human.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.