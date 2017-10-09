NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A member of a debris cleanup crew was killed when, officials said, he fell off his bucket truck and was run over by the truck’s driver in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday evening.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident near Northwest 23rd Avenue and 50th Street, in the Brownsville neighborhood, just before 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old victim was collecting debris while riding in the front of the bucket truck when he somehow fell out. The driver of the truck apparently did not notice the worker had fallen and continued driving, running over him.

The worker died at the scene.

A spokesperson from the Miami-Dade Department of Solid Waste Management said the victim was not associated with the county’s debris management program or its contractors.

