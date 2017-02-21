Death penalty dropped for 4 former students accused of Homestead murder

MIAMI (WSVN) - The State has waived the death penalty for four of five former students accused of a gruesome machete murder in Homestead.

A judge came to the decision during a hearing, Tuesday, for the suspects involved in murdering 17-year-old Amaya Guardado, back in June of 2015.

Christian Colon, Joseph Cabrera, Desiray Strickland and Jonathan Lucas will now face life in prison if convicted of first degree murder.

Related: Video shows interrogation of 19-year-old murder suspect

“We’re very happy they waived the death penalty against Christian Colon,” said Colon’s attorney, Jimmy Dellafera, “and we thank the State Attorney’s Office. Many times, these cases take forever to get a waiver of the death penalty. Based on these children’s ages, I think they did exactly the right thing in this matter.”

The state will only seek to execute the alleged ringleader, 22-year-old Kaheem Arbelo.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.