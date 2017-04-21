Death investigation underway in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

Police have shutdown Northwest 27th Avenue north and southbound between 91st and 93rd Street.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where a covered body could be seen on the southbound lanes of 27th Avenue at 92nd Street.

