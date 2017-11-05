Girl’s body found in dumpster at SW Miami-Dade complex

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after, police said, the body of a girl was found inside a dumpster at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured an active scene at Tuscany Place Apartments, located at 25470 SW 137th Ave., Sunday afternoon

Miami-Dade Police received the call at around 12:45 p.m. after, officials said, a resident throwing away trash discovered the body of a girl.

A heavy police presence remained at the complex as crime scene investigations cordoned off four buildings as they sifted through trash and interviewed dozens of witnesses and neighbors..

Resident Virginia Hawkins said she was frightened to hear a death occurred in the place she calls home. “One of my neighbors called me and let me know what was going on, and when she told me, it too the breath out of my body,” she said. “I had tears coming out of my eyes. I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It’s just sad, man, it’s just sad.”

#BREAKING Police towing away dumpster where body of black female was found @wsvn pic.twitter.com/t8hu1LqVPe — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) November 5, 2017

Cameras later showed a tow truck removing the dumpster from the scene. It was taken to a crime lab for further investigation.

Police said they are having a difficult time identifying the body. They confirmed she appears to have been between 3 and 8 years old.

Speaking with reporters Sunday evening, officials said that what is strange about this case is that there had been no reports of missing children prior to the discovery of the body.

“We don’t have any family on scene that we know of. We just have the person who called it in,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome. “Anybody that might have given some information, we don’t know, because no parent has called us. There’s none on scene that we know of, and that’s something that, if you are missing your kid, please give 911 a call.”

There are no suspects at this time.

