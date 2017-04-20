Death investigation underway after man struck on SR 112

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are conducting a death investigation after, authorities said, undercover officers responding to a robbery call near State Road 112 spotted a man fleeing from the scene in a vehicle and then bailing out on the highway before he was fatally struck by a car, Thursday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, undercover officers with the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail responded to a robbery call at an unspecified location near the roadway, in Northwest Miami-Dade, just after 8 p.m. They then saw the subject running toward a car, possibly holding something in his arms.

Police said the man was then spotted fleeing the scene in the vehicle, but he would not get very far.

Officers followed the subject into the highway until he bailed out in the eastbound lanes, near Northwest 27th Avenue. After he got out of his vehicle, they said, the man tried running across three lanes of traffic was hit by another vehicle.

Officials said he died at the scene.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators at the scene of the accident gathering evidence. Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes near Northwest 27th Avenue and urged motorists to avoid the area.

