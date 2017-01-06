Death investigation shuts down southbound Turnpike at Sunrise Boulevard

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has shutdown all lanes of southbound traffic on the Florida Turnpike, near Sunrise Boulevard.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, Friday, just after noon. The collision took place underneath the overpass, and officials said the person was dead on arrival.

Police have not confirmed the reason for the fatal incident.

Traffic has since diverted to exit before Sunrise Boulevard while the investigation continues.

