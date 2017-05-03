Day full of activities set to raise money for Parkinson’s

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day full of moving and grooving in South Florida is set to raise awareness of Parkinson’s disease.

The Parkinson’s Foundation will host its inaugural “Broward Moving Day” on Sunday, May 7 from 8:30 a.m. The event will be held at Nova Southeastern University’s 3301 College Ave. campus.

According to a news release, between 300-500 participants are expected to participate in activities all day long, including yoga, dance, boxing and tai chi. The event will raise awareness during National Parkinson’s Awareness Month, while the funds will “support local community grants to improve the lives of those living with Parkinson’s in Broward County.”

To register, visit the Broward Moving Day official website.

For more information on Parkison’s Disease and the foundation, visit www.parkinsonsfoundation.org.

