Davie woman’s family raises hit-and-run reward money

Family and friends have raised the reward for information on a hit-and-run that put their loved one in the hospital.

Marrykutty George continues to fight for her life at Memorial Regional Hospital after she was struck by a car on July 21.

George’s family and friends are now offering an additional $7,000 to help find the person behind the wheel.

The victim was walking to work near Sterling Road and University Drive in Davie when she was hit.

Police managed to collect pieces of the headlight left behind at the scene in the hopes that it will provide clues to the vehicle involved.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous. The reward is now up to $10,000.

