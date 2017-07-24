Davie woman in need of lung transplant, mother face foreclosure

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman fighting a lung disease and her mother are fighting to keep their home of more than 20 years, and as they face a court battle, all they are asking for is a little time.

Twenty-two-year-old Moriah Kohn was once a healthy college student with her whole life ahead of her, but two and a half years ago, she was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The disease causes scar tissue to form on the lungs. “It feels like you’re constantly working out,” said Moriah. “Like, if you ever run, you’re running so fast and you’re out of breath ’cause your heart rate’s so high, and you just can’t run anymore. That’s what it’s like all the time.”

Her mother, Robin Kohn, said that was only the beginning of her daughter’s health issues. “She was diagnosed with another disease. I think it’s only 70 people in the world who have it,” she said.

Moriah cannot breathe without oxygen tanks. She will now go on a lung transplant list.

Her diagnosis is terminal, but Robin said her daughter is a fighter. “Moriah was born with cancer, diagnosed at two weeks old with rhabdomyosarcoma, and they only gave her three months to live,” she said as she held back tears.

Robin is coping with her own illness as well. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

And now the Davie residents are fighting to keep their house.

Moriah said her mother has worked tirelessly to make sure they have a roof over their heads. “She does everything to try to keep us here, and the fact that someone doesn’t have any compassion, it’s really hard,” she said.

The house sits on over an acre of land. “We had horses over there until I got sick, and I had to get rid of them,” said Robin.

The homeowner had no health insurance, she couldn’t work, and it took years for her to receive disability benefits. As a result, she fell behind on her payments.

“She would have sold eight months ago,” said her attorney, Bonne Scheflin. “There’s equity in here.”

Scheflin said Moriah cannot be relocated. “Relocating Moriah could possibly mean her demise,” she said.

In court on Monday, the Kohns’ mortgage company demanded the family sell the home. The presiding judge placed the sale on hold for a few months to hopefully work something out.

“I know it’s business, but if you’re gonna get paid no matter what, just be compassionate,” said Scheflin.

“I know we can’t keep it forever, but at least until I can hopefully get this transplant, be able to help her,” said Moriah.

The family said they are not asking for a handout, just some time. “I don’t know if the transplant’s going to work, not work. I just want time with my mom,” said Moriah. “I don’t want to see her stressing all the time.”

The Kohns’ next court hearing has been scheduled for September.

Scheflin has set up GoFundMe page for Moriah to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

