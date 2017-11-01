DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a woman’s wallet at a supermarket in Davie, last weekend.

Surveillance video shows the female shopper accidentally leaving her wallet behind at the Whole Foods near University Drive and State Road 84.

The footage then shows the subject quickly picking up and pocketing the wallet.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

