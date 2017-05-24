Davie water main ruptures, road closed

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water main in Davie has ruptured, shutting down a busy stretch of Davie Road.

Davie Police have closed the southbound lanes of Davie Road between Nova Drive and State Road 84, Wednesday afternoon.

The water line burst just before 1 p.m., damaging the pavement.

Officials have since capped the leak and drained most of the water. However, only the northbound lanes currently remain open.

