Davie Police untangle python stuck in car engine

170216-snake

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police faced-off with a python stuck in a car’s engine in Davie.

According to officials, a call was made, last week, about the python wandering into a parking lot, near Nova Drive.

Officers found the 10-foot snake in a car’s engine compartment. They managed to pull the snake out and safely bring it to a rescue center that cares for unwanted pets.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus