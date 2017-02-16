Davie Police untangle python stuck in car engine

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police faced-off with a python stuck in a car’s engine in Davie.

According to officials, a call was made, last week, about the python wandering into a parking lot, near Nova Drive.

Officers found the 10-foot snake in a car’s engine compartment. They managed to pull the snake out and safely bring it to a rescue center that cares for unwanted pets.

