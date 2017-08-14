Davie Police search for check cashing store robber

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are on the lookout for the person who robbed a check cashing store, Monday morning.

According police, the man, armed with a gun, robbed the Advance America store near Southwest 61st Avenue and Stirling Road, at around 8:30 a.m.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

