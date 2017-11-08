Davie Police release sketch of attempted child abductor

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a sketch of a man who tried to lure a child into his van in Davie.

According to officials, the man was driving a van when he approached a 10-year-old girl who was riding her bike home from school, near Southwest 38th Court and 61st Avenue, around 4 p.m..

The man then offered the 10-year-old $20 to get inside. The young girl said, “No,” and rode off.

The van is described as blue with a dent on the driver’s side door. The model and year of the van are unknown.

The young girl described the driver as a Hispanic male approximately 30 to 40 years of age with a beard and short hair.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

