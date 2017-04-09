Davie Police officer helps duck family cross busy street

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of ducks got a lucky break when a South Florida police officer happened to be in the right place, at the right time, to help them cross the street, Sunday.

A 7News viewer sent in cellphone video of a Davie Police officer escorting the birds across a busy intersection along University Drive, using his cruiser to block traffic.

After the officer gave the mother duck and her ducklings safe passage, traffic resumed as normal.

