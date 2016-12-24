Davie Police officer gives out bicycles to underprivileged children

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer wheeled in some Christmas cheer to make more than two dozen children’s holidays a little brighter.

Davie Police Officer Dwaymon Cason handed out 35 bicycles at the Wal-Mart located near University Drive and Griffin Road, Saturday morning.

#DaviePolice Ofc Cason bought 35 bikes for kids Christmas gifts today at @Walmart in #Davie. He is a big guy with a #BigHeart. #WeAreDavie pic.twitter.com/Kg21KfZ6qv — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 24, 2016

Cason told 7News knows what it’s like to not have many gifts under the Christmas tree, and that’s why he purchased the bikes along with some family, friends and co-workers. “We wanted a way to give back to those who are, not so much less fortunate, but may not be able to afford certain things,” he said, “and we wanted to give back to the community and put a smile on kids’ faces.”

Cason is currently assigned as a School Resource Officer, and he said he enjoys working with children. He is in the process of opening a day care center for children with disabilities.

