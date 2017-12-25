DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Davie Police Department played the role of Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, as officers gave away bicycles to children.

The giveaway was made possible by School Resource Officer Dwaymon Cason, and his foundation, the Unique Learning Experience.

The department and foundation gave away about 80 bikes this year, nearly doubling the amount given away in 2016.

“They should know … basically, the police officers, that we care and also that in life, people do want to see other people happy,” said Cason. “Everything’s not all bad.”

The foundation helps less fortunate children with disabilities. The bicycle recipients were pre-selected and had to meet requirements like being a good student and being kind to others.

