Davie Police catch ‘Christmas Grinch’

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police made a big arrest right before the holidays, Friday: They caught a “Christmas Grinch.”

It might not have been a real arrest, but police said they want to use the make-believe apprehension to help prevent real-life thefts.

“All right, all right. Apparently we’ve got a few sightings over near 45 Christmas Lane,” a dispatcher said. “They spotted a Grinch. Get on it, Mel.”

Police said it’s a reminder from the department to real crooks who have their sights set on other people’s Christmas gifts this year.

The message, police said, is to warn thieves that if they act like the Grinch, they will be caught.

