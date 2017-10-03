Davie Officers praised as heroes after reviving elderly man

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police officers were hailed as heroes after their quick actions helped save the life of an elderly Davie man.

John Anthony Aguilar Sr. said he only vaguely remembers the day he stopped breathing, but after hearing the stories, he’s grateful for the men who rushed to rescue him.

“He thanks the police department, my son, our family and God,” said Aguilar’s wife, who translated for her husband.

Aguilar Sr. expressed gratitude to all the people who helped him in his time of need.

It was all hugs and smiles Tuesday — a far cry from the scary situation back in August.

The elder Aguilar was driving with his son on their way to fill up their gas tank when John Aguilar Jr. noticed his father was slumped over and not breathing.

“He just … his eyes rolled back, and his face turned purple, and it was terrifying, so I knew I had to do something,” he said.

The father and son pulled over into the Rocket Fuel gas station near Northwest 42nd Street and 66th Avenue in Davie.

The younger Aguilar called 911, and two Davie officers arrived to the scene. The officers immediately began working to revive the elder Aguilar.

“As I arrived, I yell at Officer Bogdon, ‘Get his shirt off! I have an AED,'” said Davie Police officer David Garcia.

Garcia and Bogdon began CPR and gave Aguilar a shock from their department-issued defibrillator until his pulse finally started back up.

Soon, fire rescue arrived and the elder Aguilar was taken to the hospital.

The firefighters credit the two officers’ quick actions as a reason Aguilar’s life was saved.

“As I’ve said to the family several times since I’ve talked to them — I’ve been in contact ever since the incident — I said that I’m a believer of a higher power and that everything was put into motion for him not to pass away that day. It was not his day to die,” said Garcia.

The family hopes the officers will be honored in some way for their heroic acts.

