Davie masseur arrested for inappropriate touching of minor

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie masseur has been arrested after he was accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl.

Orlay Palacio is now behind bars and faces a charge of lewd lascivious conduct on a minor.

Police said the girl and an older cousin went to the Massage and Stretch Center, near Griffin Road and South University Drive on May 3 to get massages. The girl said Palacio touched her inappropriately multiple times and also touched himself during the massage.

The victim told detectives that because she was alone in the room with Palacio, she didn’t say anything as it was happening.

Palacio was identified through a photo line-up and arrested at the massage parlor.

Police are still on the lookout for more potential suspects.

If you have any information that may help officials in their investigation, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

