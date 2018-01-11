Davie martial arts instructor accused of violently shaking, dragging boy

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police have arrested a martial arts instructor accused of abusing an 8-year-old boy.

According to police, Richard Hartman, the owner of Dynamic Family Martial Arts, was running a day care camp on Jan. 3 for children out on winter break when one of the children became upset after losing a game and punched a wall in frustration.

Police said Hartman became angry and grabbed the child, throwing him to the ground. He then reportedly dragged the boy into his office and threw him into a chair, causing the child to cry.

Investigators said that’s when Hartman violently shook the boy while screaming, “Stop that crying.”

Another child who saw the ordeal pulled out his phone and started recording Hartman yelling, but police said the child became fearful that Hartman was going to see him, so he put his phone down.

Davie Police said the 8-year-old boy suffered several bruises to his arm and leg as a result of the incident.

Police arrested Hartman Wednesday, charging him with child abuse without great bodily harm.

Investigators said anyone whose children may have had a similar experience at Hartman’s business are asked to contact the Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200.

