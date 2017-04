DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Davie man who had been missing since Easter Sunday has been found safe and sound in Georgia.

Valentino Malloggi was found in Brunswick, Georgia, Tuesday night.

The Davie man had not been seen since Easter Sunday, after he left his home to go to work, and then mysteriously disappeared.

It is not yet clear how or why he ended up in Georgia.

