Davie man accused of trying to steal FDOT generator

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a Davie man confessed to his attempt to steal a generator owned by the Florida Department of Transportation.

According to a Davie Police arrest report, two officers stationed at the intersection of Davie Road and State Road 84 on Thursday noticed a man walking toward a silver Mazda, which was stopped on the side of the road.

Officers said the man, later identified as Jason Hope, then spoke to the driver of the car, Christy Good. The Mazda had its hazard lights on and hood up, the report claims.

Upon making contact with the two involved, officers said they also noticed the FDOT generator at the intersection was missing, which the police report states is valued between $3,000 and $4,000. The police report added that, as both officers met to share what they discovered, the vehicle drove away.

Eventually, officers were able to stop the vehicle and found the generator in the car.

Good told police that she was called at home by Hope, and he asked for a ride. Hope got into the car, according to the police report, with bolt cutters. She told police that, when the police vehicle pulled up behind them with their lights on, Hope told her to, “Just go!”

Hope also confessed to police that he was attempting to steal the generator, but only because he was trying to help out Good. The police report stated Hope told the officers that Good was indebted to a drug dealer, and this generator would be exchanged for heroine.

Hope was on probation at the time of the arrest.

Good was not arrested.

