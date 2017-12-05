Davie man accused of exposing himself to UberEATS drivers

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police have arrested a man after, they said, he exposed himself to two female UberEATS drivers.

7News cameras showed 19-year-old Anthony Dupont as officers walked him out of the Davie Police Department in handcuffs, Tuesday afternoon.

When asked whether he had anything to say, he shook his head and mouthed the word “no.”

According to investigators, Dupont used UberEATS to make small orders from his residence along Southwest 58th Street, Nov. 27 and 28. But his ultimate purpose, police said, was to satisfy a sexual craving.

“In one of them, he ordered a cookie from McDonald’s, and in the other he ordered a can of Red Bull,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “Both drivers from Uber happened to be female.”

“Was the cookie worth being arrested for?” asked a 7News reporter.

Dupont declined to comment as officers led him away.

In both of these incidents, police said, Dupont admitted he pulled out his genitals once the drivers, ages 38 and 44, pulled up in front of his home.

Investigators said, in the case of the McDonald’s order, Nov. 27, the driver walked up to Dupont’s home. “Mr. Dupont answered the door with his penis exposed,” said Leone. “As the driver noticed that his penis was exposed, he then reached out and grabbed her arm and began to caress her arm.”

According to the police report, the UberEATS driver ran away, and Dupont yelled, “I want that [expletive].”

The next day, police said, Dupont placed an order for a can of Red Bull. When the driver arrived, officials said, the suspect placed his penis on the car’s open windowsill.

“He actually reached into the vehicle, grabbed a hold of the female and began to masturbate,” said Leone.

Dupont was taken to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.

Detectives believe there may be other victims out there, and they are urging them to come forward.

If you believe you may have been one of Dupont’s victims, or know of any victims, call Davie Police at (954) 693-8200.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.